Just In The Foodie Games Is Inviting Just 25 Kids to Compete and Win Fun Rewards
R4G is sponsoring The Foodie Games for grateful creative kids that love their moms, and is limiting the number of competitors to create a special experience.
The Foodie Games create meaningful experiences that prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund The Foodie Games. Kids compete in creative competitions to win invites for VIP Foodie Parties, Shopping Goodies, and Mom Pampering Rewards. There is no cost to participate, but kids need to qualify to compete and reserve one of 25 spots for The Foodie Games.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder
How Kids Qualify for a Spot on The Foodie Games
1. Kids live in LA, and are between 10-15 years old.
2. Design a logo, and team name; have parent email logo to Sara(at)TheFoodieGames(dot)com; before 4th of July, 2020.
3. Looking for grateful, passionate kids; who love their moms. The Foodie Games are for kids; who want more out of life.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why create distinguishing logos...Just Like the Olympics...Where Athletes Represent their Country Under Flag...Kids can use their creative talent to represent their community, family, and legacy! And be remembered forever. In life you get, what you give...The games are especially designed for kids willing to exert more effort...to earn rewards and have fun."
About
Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. 25 Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com. The Foodie Games are reserved for grateful, passionate, and self-motivated kids that love their moms.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees have access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Foodie Games for kids.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn