Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,158 in the last 365 days.

Just In The Foodie Games Is Inviting Just 25 Kids to Compete and Win Fun Rewards

The Foodie Games create meaningful experiences that prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life.

The Foodie Games create meaningful experiences that prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life.

Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

R4G is sponsoring The Foodie Games for grateful creative kids that love their moms, and is limiting the number of competitors to create a special experience.

The Foodie Games create meaningful experiences that prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund The Foodie Games. Kids compete in creative competitions to win invites for VIP Foodie Parties, Shopping Goodies, and Mom Pampering Rewards. There is no cost to participate, but kids need to qualify to compete and reserve one of 25 spots for The Foodie Games.

How Kids Qualify for a Spot on The Foodie Games

1. Kids live in LA, and are between 10-15 years old.
2. Design a logo, and team name; have parent email logo to Sara(at)TheFoodieGames(dot)com; before 4th of July, 2020.
3. Looking for grateful, passionate kids; who love their moms. The Foodie Games are for kids; who want more out of life.

According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why create distinguishing logos...Just Like the Olympics...Where Athletes Represent their Country Under Flag...Kids can use their creative talent to represent their community, family, and legacy! And be remembered forever. In life you get, what you give...The games are especially designed for kids willing to exert more effort...to earn rewards and have fun."

About

Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. 25 Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com. The Foodie Games are reserved for grateful, passionate, and self-motivated kids that love their moms.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees have access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Foodie Games for kids.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Just In The Foodie Games Is Inviting Just 25 Kids to Compete and Win Fun Rewards

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.