Ninacloak Unveils The New Shift Dress Collection For Women On The Go

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designers at Ninacloak have recently come up with the new collection of women’s casual dresses meant for the present day, smart women. Keeping in mind varied body shapes, the cuts, prints and styles have been woven in a manner that would align with everyone’s choices. The owners also stressed on the price factor, adding that the prices of the casual dresses and shift dresses have been kept at a competitive level.

The company has emphasized this time on printed shift dresses, in different colours and forms. “Vertical stripes and prints are the newest editions, which is why designers wanted to bring some innovation in the new collection. Despite shift dresses taking the primary attention, a lot of experimentation is done on the blouses and tops too. Hence, customers can take their pick, whichever suits their tastes and budgetary concerns,” said one of the senior officials at Ninacloak.

The dresses are the perfect choice for women when moving out of their houses to attend the next event at office or a board meeting or when visiting friends after a tough day at work. “Regardless of the occasion, the dresses prove suitable. Also, they are comfortable, makes one look glamorous, especially when teamed up with good accessories like stylish long chains, hoops or danglers, wristbands and such, to cheer up any day!” said the senior member. However, he also stressed about dressing rightly for the time and the place.

“Therefore, if it’s the office, the sober look will be preferred anyway. There are long sleeved, crew neck dresses for example that can be purchased from this collection,” he added during a recently held press conference.

When the press meet was in progress, the CEO of the company said, “Cheap dresses usually bring this thought into the mind if they are suitable enough for long term wear. At Ninacloak, we take the complete guarantee to offer great dresses at nominal prices, simply because we’re rooted in the belief that good things can be inexpensive too. The idea is to foster purchases without forsaking the quality, and that is essentially what we cater to.”

