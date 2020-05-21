Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Basketball Africa League launches “BAL Hang Time” on League’s YouTube Channel

WHO:

  • Youcef Ouldyassia, Head of Content & Programming, Basketball Africa League (BAL); former professional basketball player and television host
  • Upcoming guests include BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo

WHAT: The first episode of “BAL Hang Time”, a new biweekly interview series dedicated to African basketball, culture, lifestyle and art, will tip off on the BAL YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bUoofk) at 1:00 p.m. GMT this Friday, May 22.  Hosted by BAL Head of Content & Programming and former professional basketball player and television host Youcef Ouldyassia (https://bit.ly/3bRa8E7), the show will feature African leaders, former players, coaches, artists and media personalities associated with and active in the game of basketball on the African continent.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall will feature in the inaugural episode, where he will speak about his journey from Senegal to the NBA, the league’s work in Africa and the inaugural BAL season.

For more information on the Basketball Africa League, fans can follow @theBAL on Facebook (www.facebook.com/theBAL/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/theBAL) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/thebal/).

WHERE: Official BAL YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bUoofk)

WHEN: Friday, May 22; 1:00 p.m. GMT

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Media Contact: Pawel Weszka NBA Africa Phone: +27 10 007 2666 Email: pweszka@nba.com

