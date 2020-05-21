Coronavirus - Sudan: World Food Programme (WFP) Sudan Country Brief

In Numbers

1.5 million people assisted April 2020

April 2020 17,702 mt of food assistance distributed, April 2020

of food assistance distributed, April 2020 US$6.0 million cash-based transfers made, April 2020

cash-based transfers made, April 2020 US$15.5 m six months net funding requirements (June - November 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP food and nutrition assistance continued in April in 13 states, while implementing precautionary measures such as physical distancing, installation of hand washing facilities and use of personal protective equipment to minimize risks of COVID-19 transmission. Watch this video to see how WFP is providing food assistance to refugees with vouchers in Sudan.

• School feeding on-site was put on hold in Sudan as schools closed as part of the measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. To ensure continuation of support, WFP has created guidelines to safely provide take-home-rations (THRs) to school children who are missing out on WFP’s school meals.

• WFP initiated preparations for the scale-up of emergency nutrition response for treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among children under five as well as pregnant and lactating women. The initial scale-up is planned to be in Khartoum (approximately 30 health centers).

• Key messages on various programme adjustments in the context of COVID-19 were disseminated to the affected population, to ensure that the people we serve continue to receive undisrupted assistance, to the extent possible.