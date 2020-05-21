Auto insurers are giving Montana customers rebates and discounts

By: Mike Dennison and Kaitlin Boysel

Because of decreased insurance claims during the coronavirus crisis, insurers doing business in Montana are giving refunds or other savings to customers of at least $20.7 million, the state auditor’s office said on May 11th.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale, whose office regulates insurance, said he’s been expediting the office’s regulatory procedures to get the money into the hands of consumers.

“More than half of Montana adults are already seeing insurance savings, or will be soon,” he said in a statement. “As so many of our friends and neighbors have been laid off, furloughed or seen their hours reduced, every bit of financial relief helps right now.”

The rebates and reductions affect nearly 500,000 insurance policies in the state, his office said.

