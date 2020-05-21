PECO to Restrict, Close Route 23 (Front Street/River Road) for Natural Gas Reliability Project in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a lane closure and full closure of Route 23 (Front Street/River Road) in West Conshohocken Borough and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 23 (Front Street/River Road) between Fayette Street and Route 320 (Swedeland Road); and

Monday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 16, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, Route 23 (Front Street/River Road) will be closed and detoured weeknights between Fayette Street and Route 320 (Swedeland Road). Motorists will be directed to use Matsonford Road and Route 320 (Gulph Road/Holstein Road/Swedeland Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

The work is part of PECO’s Natural Gas Reliability project to install 11.5 miles of new natural gas main in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

