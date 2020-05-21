Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Route 63 (Philmont Avenue) Weeknights for Utility Improvements in Lower Moreland Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Route 63 (Philmont Avenue) between route 232 (Huntingdon Pike) and Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, June 15, for water main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Weather permitting, the closure will be in place weeknights from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, through December.

During the closure, Route 63 (Philmont Avenue) motorists will be detoured over Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike) and Red Lion Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

