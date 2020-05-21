PennDOT Driver License and Photo License Centers Closed for Memorial Day Holiday

​Harrisburg, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all reopened driver license and photo centers located in yellow phase counties will be closed Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. All red phase county driver license and photo centers remain closed.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2020 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the "Pressroom" link at the bottom of the page.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

