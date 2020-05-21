I-76 Closures, Restrictions Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Full closures and lane restrictions will be in place next week on Interstate 76 in Center City Philadelphia for viaduct repairs and repaving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia at 9:00 PM, then closed completely at 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repairs. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street;

Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for viaduct paving.

From 12:00 Noon Friday, May 29, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 1, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving. During the closure, I-76 through-traffic will be detoured east on I-676 and south on Interstate 95 back to eastbound I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street, go west to south on 32nd street, to south on Powelton Avenue, then west on 38th Street to University Avenue and 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, May 29, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 1, the Walnut Street and South Street ramps to eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured for milling and repaving on I-76. Traffic normally using the Walnut Street or South Street on-ramps will follow posted detours back to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

The work, which is weather dependent, is being completed under a $39.8 million contract that includes repairs and repaving of the Center City viaduct as well repairs of the three-span bridge over Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and several other I-76 structures in Montgomery County, and under a $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com, and www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

