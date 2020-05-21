Pennsylvania Turnpike to Close Schoolhouse Road Next Week for Bridge Construction in Franconia Township

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Schoolhouse Road between Kulp Road and Halteman Road in Franconia Township, Montgomery County on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Wambold Road, Allentown Road and Route 113 (Harleysville Pike).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work zone because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #