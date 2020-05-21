VIGO Uses Their Social Media to Donate PPE and Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIGO, a home fixture brand that reinvents the bathroom and kitchen experience with staple design and unmet functionality, has dedicated its social efforts to find those in need of PPE and meals through their social media stories. VIGO has donated over 10,000 FDA approved surgical masks to hospitals in need of supplies such as the University of Penn Medical center, St. Joseph’s Health in New York City, and precincts including the Edison Police Department in New Jersey and the Midtown North Police in New York City.

“Amid the pandemic, it was difficult to contact local hospitals. VIGO decided to use our social media platform to address the cause and dedicate our stories to asking our audience to spread the word and find essential workers who may need PPE or meals. We received messages from frontline workers, many of which had been using the same PPE for over a week, our CEO, Lenny Valdberg felt compelled to do something about it! We were able to coordinate thousands of masks and meals,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Jessica Boata.

Individually wrapped meals have also been provided to the surgical unit of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York to support the heroes dedicated to fighting COVID-19. VIGO’s goal in providing meals is also to help contribute business to small restaurants that have been significantly impacted by shutdowns. Other large donations are scheduled throughout the coming weeks for additional hospitals and nursing homes. VIGO is committed to continuing its efforts in aiding workers, patients, and those in need by suggesting support from retail giants to help contribute proceeds of faucet sales to charities dedicated to helping families during these challenging times.

“VIGO still has more PPE to offer. As New Yorkers, we especially understand the impact and want to be a resource for others who are feeling the rift right now,. Everyone will need to use PPE, not just our frontlines” said Anna Blinova, Director of Design and Creative. Help continue to spread the word using #StaysafewithVIGO

About VIGO

Since its inception, Founder and CEO Lenny Valdberg ensured VIGO made an impact in the home design industry with its commitment to quality and innovation. As a New York-based home fixtures brand, VIGO has built long-lasting relationships with retail giants, who have been at the forefront of its rapid growth. The unmet quality of VIGO’s kitchen and bathroom fixtures has made it a household name and a true staple in its customers’ homes- ensuring “THE IDEAL EVERYDAY.”