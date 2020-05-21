The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investors (MRNA)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Moderna, Inc. (“Moderna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNA ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 18, 2020, Moderna issued a press release to announce, "positive interim clinical data of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus," from a Phase 1 study. Specifically, the Company reported that "dose dependent increases in immunogenicity were seen across the three dose levels, and between prime and boost within the 25 µg and 100 µg dose levels."

On this news, the Company's share price increased $13.31, or nearly 20%, to close at $80.00 per share on May 18, 2020.

Following the announcement of positive Phase 1 data, Moderna announced a $1.25 billion secondary public offering of 17.6 million shares of its common stock for $76.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about May 21, 2020.

On May 19, 2020, various commentators pointed out information that undermined the "positive" results, including that the reported data concerned only eight subjects from the study.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.33, or over 10%, to close at $71.67 per share on May 19, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

