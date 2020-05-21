Berrylook Set To Provide Unmatched Footwear Collection As A Part Of Its Clearance Sale

Berrylook owners recently announced that they will offer footwear products at discounted prices as a part of clearance sale.

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a lot of their loyal customers look for discounts and special offers on their footwear products, Berrylook, a leading e-commerce store, has decided to revamp its collection and offer a clearance sale soon. The e-store that mostly provides attractive clothes will now offer cool discounts on its cute sandals collection for women, which comprises of flats, wedges, loafers, boots and more.

The management team of Berrylook attended the press conference to announce its clearance sale, where the footwear collection would be available in upbeat styles. “The purpose behind stressing in footwear is largely because the foot happens to be one of the most neglected body areas. The same old shoes and sandals often get worn out. Seldom do we think about infusing fresh styles in those sandals. This is where our expert designers have worked on to provide them at astounding prices,” the marketing executive said.

So far, Berrylook has already managed to win the hearts of its female customers globally, along with several males. By constantly reinventing styles and upgrading the existing ones, the store is exploring new ways of alluring the masses.

The store owners also highlighted that cheap tops, bottoms, swimwear and all other clothing range would be available too as a part of the clearance sale and at feasible prices. But this time, the emphasis lies on footwear, considering the experimentation done by the professionals.

The CEO of the company said, “Putting clothes up for sale is any day an attractive proposition. But we have deliberately taken a step back this time and focussed on sandals and shoes, since women are no less fond of these. The discounted rates on the items will help them mix and match many shoes, if they wish to buy in bulk. Teaming up garments with fashion accessories, bags and shoes make for the perfect look, which this sale period would accomplish. So this would also help us re-establish ourselves in a new light, in view of the cut throat competition prevailing in this industry.”

Berrylook is one of the most reputed e-stores having high-quality, fashionable accessories, footwear and clothing, available at discounted rates.

