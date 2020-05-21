EPA Announces Grant Opportunity for Food Waste Management Projects

Applications are due on July 14, 2020

EPA supports diversion of food waste and other organic materials from landfills. AD is an alternative to landfilling that results in environmental benefits in the form of renewable energy (biogas) and a product that can improve soil health (digestate). The goal of this funding opportunity is to accelerate the development of new or enhance/increase existing anaerobic digestion capacity and infrastructure in the United States.

The total estimated funding for this competitive opportunity shall not exceed $3 million in total grant funding. EPA anticipates awarding 10 to 40 cooperative agreements and individual grant awards may potentially be in the range of $50,000-$300,000.

All applications must achieve one or more of the following objectives:

Support state, tribal and/or local government programs that seek to use AD to increase their organic waste diversion rates or support other sustainability goals;

Demonstrate and/or implement solutions and/or approaches for increasing AD utilization that can be replicated by other communities or governments; or

Establish new or expand existing partnerships that result in the development of AD capacity.

The following entities are eligible to apply:

State, local, Tribal, interstate and intrastate government agencies and instrumentalities, and;

Non-profit organizations (as defined by 2 CFR Part 200) that are not 501(c)(4) organizations that lobby, including non-profit educational institutions and non-profit hospitals.

Applications are due by July 14, 2020. Additional information is available on Grants.gov [gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com], under Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-OLEM-ORCR-20-02.

Fore more information on this opportunity, visit EPA Anaerobic Digestion Funding Opportunity [gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com], and join the informational webinar on the funding opportunity and how to apply on June 2, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Register for this webinar here. [gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]