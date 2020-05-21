The World's Biggest Reef Restoration Event Goes Digital, and Everyone's Invited
Coral Restoration Foundation™ invites you to a world of hope for coral reefs this World Oceans Day.
Coral reefs are some of the most wondrous ecosystems in the world. Coralpalooza™ Digital is an exciting way to learn about how we can all come together to protect and restore them.”KEY LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Restoration Foundation™ invites you to a world of hope for coral reefs this World Oceans Day. Coralpalooza™ Digital 2020 will be the world’s first online celebration of international efforts to save and restore reefs, and it's free for exhibitors and attendees alike.
Philippe Cousteau, grandson of celebrated explorer and film-maker, Jaques-Yves Cousteau, and founder of EarthEcho International, is joining the celebrations with an exclusive interview that will be broadcast at the event. He says, "Coral reefs are some of the most wondrous ecosystems in the world. Coralpalooza™ Digital is a fun and exciting way to celebrate them and learn about how we can all come together to protect and restore them."
This will be Coral Restoration Foundation’s 6th annual Coralpalooza™, but it’s the first one that’s going online. And it’s the first time the event will be freely accessible to everyone around the world.
Coralpalooza™, the world’s biggest reef restoration event, is normally an adrenaline-fueled day of actively restoring coral reefs. In 2019, around 300 people from 11 countries took part, and in the Florida Keys alone more than 250 divers helped to return over 1,700 critically endangered corals to the Florida Reef Tract. And this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Coral Restoration Foundation™ is keeping the spirit of Coralpalooza™ alive.
On June 6th, 2020, a fully-interactive, state-of-the-art digital platform will give attendees opportunities to see exclusive, never-before-seen videos, interviews, and presentations, to live chat with coral restoration and research experts from around the world at digital booths, to entertain the kids at the Kids Zone, to take part in a treasure hunt, and more!
Coralpalooza™ Digital 2020 will feature world-renowned coral biologists, national and international organizations including the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, PADI Project Aware, Coralive, and Raising Coral Costa Rica, and interviews with personalities including the famous artist Wyland, Richard Vevers of “Chasing Coral”, and Philippe Cousteau of EarthEcho International.
Roxane Boonstra is heading up the event for Coral Restoration Foundation™. She says, “Even though we can't get together in person this year, we are excited that it’s allowed us to open the event up to more people than ever before – anyone can register! This really is the spirit of Coralpalooza™ - showing that large-scale, massive action and collaboration is required if we are going to be able to save and restore our precious coral reefs. Coralpalooza™ Digital celebrates the fact that there is an army of people around the world working to do just that, that there is hope, and that everyone in the world can get involved!”
Coralpalooza™ Digital 2020
Date: June 6th, 2020
Time: 1 - 4 pm EDT
Registration: https://coralrestorationfoundation.6connex.com/event/coralpalooza2020/login
Website: https://www.coralrestoration.org/coralpalooza-digital-2020
For more information contact Alice Grainger at alice@coralrestoration.org
Coral Restoration Foundation™
Coral Restoration Foundation™ (CRF™) is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to restoring reefs to a healthy state in Florida and globally. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF works to support the reefs’ natural recovery processes. CRF engages and empowers others in their mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations, and community outreach. www.coralrestoration.org
