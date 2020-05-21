Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council to Host Video Conference Online on May 26

Councils & Committees News - Region 1

Thu May 21 09:01:34 MDT 2020

KALISPELL, MT — The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will meet through video conference on May 26 and the meeting will be live streamed online for the public.

The citizen council will convene Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. The video conference will be streamed at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

Information from past meetings, including presentations and reports shared with the council, is available online. The public is encouraged to provide input to council members online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

Through four separate working groups, council members have established draft documents with the latest document reflecting their emerging ideas along with an initial framework for a draft report of recommendations. Moving forward, a writing team will work to consolidate the working groups’ drafts in preparation for future discussions. The council will discuss the progress of this process at its upcoming meetings.

After May, the GBAC will meet June 8-9, and additional details are forthcoming and will be posted online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.