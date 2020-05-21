Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,956 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Niger: Self-help project in Niger churns out hygiene products in fight against coronavirus (By Jean-Sébastien Josset)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Download logo

It started as a mini-cooperative to give a small income for hundreds of refugees evacuated from Libya.

But with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this small self-help project has grown into a “factory” and churns out bars of soap, liquid handwash, bleach and water containers for free distribution.

The project was established in 2019 by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Forge Arts, a local non-profit, at an emergency transit mechanism (ETM) centre in Hamdallaye, a small town less than 100 kilometers from Niamey, Niger’s capital.

Here, over 280 refugee women work, doing their part to respond to the increasing demand for hygiene products.

“We are not only helping to fight this disease but are also learning new skills that will help us when we return home,” says Nicole, who was evacuated from Libya and currently lives in the centre, where she’s learnt how to make bleach without using any machinery.

Aboubacari Nana Kadidjatou, the administrator of Forge Arts, which conducts the training at the ETM, adds that equipping the women with these skills is essential.

“This COVID-19 crisis is a real tragedy,” says Kadidjatou. “But thanks to the training, the refugees are now part of the response. This makes them feel useful.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Niger: Self-help project in Niger churns out hygiene products in fight against coronavirus (By Jean-Sébastien Josset)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.