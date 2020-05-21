Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed cases on 20 May

Over 130 staff members tested for COVID-19 at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Wednesday, 20 May 2020 is 72, with 28 recoveries and one death.

There has been no new case recorded in Bojanala Platinum district in the past five days cycle of testing. The Province contributes 0.4% of South Africa’s burden of disease. Bojanala contributes 56% to the provincial burden of disease.

Update of Mafikeng Provincial Hospital

Mafikeng Provincial Hospital has been decontaminated after a doctor at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 135 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, of which 73 test results came back negative and results of 28 staff members are still pending. As at Wednesday, 20 May 34 staff members were yet to collect their test results. Twenty eight staff members are in self-quarantine.

Screening and Contact Tracing

The total number of screenings in the Province is 2 161 223 and 2055 people screened showed COVID-19 symptoms. They were referred for testing.

A total of 999 contacts of the 72 confirmed cases in the Province were identified and 94% (934) were successfully traced. Ten contacts tested positive for COVID-19 and are included on the 72 confirmed cases in the Province. A total of 466 of the 999 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period.

We thank our tracing teams, nurses, doctors, paramedics and all healthcare workers who continue to serve with pride during these difficult times.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases

Ojanala District 40

Rustenburg Municipality 23

Madibeng Municipality 13

Moses Kotane Municipality 3

Moretele Municipality 01

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 22

JB Marks Municipality 10

Matlosana Municipality 12

Ngaka Modiri Molema District 07

Mahikeng Municipality 05

Ditsobotla Municipality 01

Ratlou Municipality 01

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 02

Lekwa Teemane Municipality 02

Unallocated 01

Deaths 01

Recoveries

A total of 28 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered.

Twenty recoveries were recorded in Bojanala, five in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, two in Ngaka Modiri Molema and one in Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

