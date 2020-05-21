Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: All Government officials at all Points of Entry to take COVID-19 test

We are advising all Government officials at all Points of Entry, such as customs, port health, security, immigration officers among others to take COVID-19 test. This is because they are at the frontline & vulnerable to contracting the infection.

