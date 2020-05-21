U.S.: Covid-19 cases concerning prisoners' rights hit the Supreme Court

CNN

The Supreme Court and courts across the country will see an increasing number of pandemic-related disputes in the coming weeks concerning prison conditions and whether prisons are violating the constitutional rights of inmates by failing to adequately protect them against the coronavirus.

Inmates are raising concerns about what they call the deliberate indifference of prison officials during a serious public health crisis and asking for home confinement or appropriate resources to improve hygiene and block the spread of Covid-19.

For their part, state and federal officials are pushing back hard arguing that they are trying to respond to evolving risks while battling an unprecedented global pandemic.

Read more at: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/21/politics/covid-19-supreme-court-prisoners-rights/index.html