Reputation.com Pioneers Three New Breakthrough Products to Dramatically Improve Customer Sentiment and Drive Increased Revenue Growth

Leading Reputation Experience Management Company Brings Together Customer Experience and Online Reputation Management

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced three new innovative products: Reputation Score X, a next-generation tool that combines at-a-glance performance metrics with prescriptive analytics; Feedback Anywhere, an open platform integration layer that allows users to consolidate customer feedback from disparate data sources into one dashboard; and Conversational Surveys, an SMS-based survey tool that allows customers to provide in-the-moment feedback via personal mobile devices. Through these innovations, Reputation.com bridges the gap between two traditionally siloed categories: Customer Experience (CX) and Online Reputation Management (ORM), to bring together and lead Reputation Experience Management (RXM) across the entire customer journey.



Based on feedback from leading enterprise brands and the customer experiences they strive to deliver, Reputation.com introduced three new products with the Future of Work in mind. Reputation Score X is the innovative evolution of Reputation Score, a benchmark metric that consolidates all feedback data to provide individual company results set against an industry score. By adding integrated data analytics to an already robust tool, users can closely manage every touchpoint across the customer journey, and act on prescriptive recommendations faster to drive customer retention and revenue growth. With Feedback Anywhere, users can now benefit from an open API layer that allows external data source uploads, such as survey results, directly into the platform to create one comprehensive and actionable view of customer feedback. Finally, with the new Conversational Surveys tool, companies can survey their customers through a conversational user interface, SMS text message, and create quick and easy touchpoints to help extend their reputation’s reach.

"Our customer experience team is thrilled to be using Reputation Score X: it provides our employees with actionable insights based on the conversations they are having with our customers," said Marc Cannon, Chief Customer Experience Officer, AutoNation. "Reputation Score X is the only true benchmark of what the customer is really thinking, and helps our employees consistently provide a better brand experience."

Improve Every Customer Interaction with Reputation Score X

The next-generation of Reputation Score, Reputation Score X, is an industry first and offers a singular metric that measures every touchpoint across the customer journey and provides prescriptive recommendations into areas of improvement. Reputation Score X positions a business’s score against the average industry score, so that users can see how they fare against the competition. With prescriptive recommendations, users can immediately improve every customer interaction, set and complete goals, and take steps to increase their score.

Feedback Anywhere - Open Integration Platform Improves Workflow Efficiencies

The Reputation.com platform leads with an intuitive user experience to deliver customer data in one powerful yet easy-to-access dashboard. With the addition of an open-access platform, Feedback Anywhere users can manage multiple data streams from all feedback channels, regardless of whether the data is structured or unstructured, to create a holistic view of the customer journey. Feedback Anywhere users can now leverage Reputation.com’s best-in-class analytics engine and apply it to all feedback channels, regardless of their point of origin, to create a consolidated yet in-depth view of data and customer responses.

“Some of the biggest brands in the world already use Reputation Score X and Feedback Anywhere to be where their customers are,” said Reputation.com CEO, Joe Fuca. “From social media to reviews to surveys, we make it easy to understand and respond to customer feedback.”

Fill the Customer Feedback Gap with Conversational Surveys

Conversational Surveys are conducted via SMS text message to help organizations reach more people, fill the gaps in survey feedback, and generate more customer reviews. With SMS message open rates of 82% , Conversational Surveys produce higher completion rates than their web-based counterparts because they facilitate a more natural interaction between a brand and its customers. Meeting customers where they are - on their smartphone - and soliciting in-the-moment feedback is an effective way to quickly close the survey loop.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b290a6c-00d3-4406-a674-c3cb20e056b6



