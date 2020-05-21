Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Webex Oral Argument at the South Carolina Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals

JENNY ABBOTT KITCHINGS CLERK

V. CLAIRE ALLEN CHIEF DEPUTY CLERK

POST OFFICE BOX 11629 COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA  29211 1220 SENATE STREET COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA 29201 TELEPHONE: (803) 734-1890 FAX: (803) 734-1839 www.sccourts.org

Pursuant to guidelines issued by the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court, the South Carolina Court of Appeals will hold oral arguments via Cisco WebEx for the months of May and June, 2020.  The roster of cases is available at https://www.sccourts.org/appealsRosters/dspCOARosterMenu.cfm. Requests to view oral argument be emailed prior to the commencement of the argument to ctappfilings@sccourts.org.  To ensure adequate time to issue invitations, requests to view oral argument must be received no later than 5:00 pm on the day before the hearing.  The Court will grant as many requests as possible prior to the start of oral argument. 

 

