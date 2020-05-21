Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,962 in the last 365 days.

Eight-Day Replacement of Centerville and Toll Gate Road Bridges in Warwick Begins May 28

On Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start an eight-day replacement of the Centerville Road and Toll Gate Road Bridges on I-95 northbound in Warwick. The cost of this project is $25.3 million.

Traffic going both north and southbound on I-95 at these bridges will be shifted onto the paved median between both bridges which are within a short distance of one another. This is the temporary road that travelers have seen being built for the past year on I-95.

Travel lanes on this temporary road will be reduced from four to three for the duration of the bridge replacement work. Both bridges are listed in fair condition which is one step from structurally deficient.

The Centerville Road bridge carries I-95 over Centerville Road (Route 117) between exits 10 and 11. Toll Gate Road Bridge carries I-95 over Toll Gate Road (Route 115). These two bridges accommodate 174,000 vehicles daily.

Centerville Road Bridge, a two-span bridge, will be worked on first. Traffic during this construction will shift according to which bridge span is being worked on. During construction on the Toll Gate Road Bridge, traffic on Toll Gate Road will be detoured to Centerville Road and Commonwealth Avenue. Either Toll Gate Road or Centerville Road will be open to traffic at all times during construction.

Travelers should follow the detour signs and expect limited ramp closures.

All construction projects are subject to change based on weather, change in scope or unforeseen circumstances. This construction is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's commitment to bringing Rhode Island's roads and bridges into a state of good repair.

You just read:

Eight-Day Replacement of Centerville and Toll Gate Road Bridges in Warwick Begins May 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.