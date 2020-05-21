Slide Remediation Project Complete on Leona Road in Troy Township

​Montoursville, PA – A PennDOT contractor has completed work on a slide remediation project on Route 4017 (Leona Road) in Troy Township, Bradford County.

The failure, which occurred in the fall of 2018, was originally scheduled to be repaired in March of 2019, but was postponed due to the land slide progressing during the initial repair project.

The repair included excavation, placement of rock and reconstruction of a section of the roadway.

