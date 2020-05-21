U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Next Week for Patching, Bridge Repair in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 will be reduced to a single lane next week and next weekend for roadway patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road; and

From 7:00 PM Friday, May 29, to 2:00 PM Monday, June 1, a continuous right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 422 in the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this two-year improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate existing U.S. 422 pavement; perform bridge deck repairs, concrete and joint patching, sealing and drainage improvements; install new guide rail and rumble strips; and repair or replace damaged traffic signs along the corridor.

H & K Group Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $19.1 million project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2021. For information, visit www.422improvements.com.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #