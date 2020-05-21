TVO Original Rescuing Rex explores the phenomenon of international dog adoptions

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 30, 2020, at 9 pm ET, TVO presents the world broadcast and online premiere of the TVO Original Rescuing Rex.

Directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Leora Eisen, TVO Original Rescuing Rex unearths provocative truths about a world-wide phenomenon—international dog adoptions. A new social movement driven by a desire to do good, and fueled by irresistible puppy pics on Instagram, many millennials are bypassing breeders in favour of adopting homeless dogs from around the world. But what does this new trend mean for the animals, their caregivers and society? Told through the eyes of compelling human and canine characters, this film takes us from the mountains of Taiwan to the tarmac at Toronto’s airport, and from a rural kennel in Texas to an urban rooftop in Vancouver.

“International dog rescue seems like a feel-good story, and it usually is,” says Jane Jankovic, executive producer of documentaries at TVO. “But there is also a dark side. With few regulations, rescue can be the wild west of pet ownership. Most adopters aren’t aware of the risks involved or the scammers who are out to make a profit. Rescuing Rex brings this all to light, the feel-good upside and the risk.”

“Animal rescue is full of drama,” says filmmaker Leora Eisen. “It’s heartwarming to see dogs cross the border into the loving arms of fosters and adopters. But it can also be heart-wrenching.”

On May 30, 2020, at 9 pm ET, Rescuing Rex will be broadcast on TVO and will be available to stream across Canada on tvo.org. It will be rebroadcast on TVO on June 2 and June 4 at 9 pm ET.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and www.tvokids.com.

About the Filmmaker

TVO Original Rescuing Rex is produced, directed and written by Leora Eisen of In the Vault Productions. Leora is an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work has appeared on several broadcasters and digital platforms in Canada and around the world. She lives in Toronto with her rescue cat Willy.

Social Media:

Jill Spitz 416-268-9090 JillSpitz@rogers.com Claire Ferris TVO cferris@tvo.org