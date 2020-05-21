Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,968 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Hendersonville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting in Hendersonville early Thursday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occured at approximately 2:00 at a home in the 100 block of North Malayan Drive, where two officers from the Hendersonville Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. Shortly after they arrived, officers encountered the husband, identified as James David Hochstetler (DOB 6-1-78), who was reportedly intoxicated and combative with officers. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and at least one officer fired his service weapon, striking Hochstetler, who was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries not immediately believed to be life-threatening. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Agents continue to gather relevant evidence and interviews and, throughout the process, will share investigative findings with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in incidents of this nature.

Any further updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Hendersonville Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.