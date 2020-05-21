DISYS Brings its Total Talent Solution Offering to Market, Powered by Grand Circus

The companies’ newest service delivers the optimal combination of price, retention, and upward mobility in the reskilling and upskilling of talent

MCLEAN, Va., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, and Grand Circus, a technology training institute, announces the launch of their joint Total Talent Solution , an effective method to confidently fill talent and knowledge gaps while supporting organizational growth. The new Total Talent Solution delivers efficiency and reliability in sourcing and managing talent. This in effect lowers the risks and costs associated with these functions, which is even more crucial to organizations in today's environment.

The Total Talent Solution is an extension of DISYS’ capabilities to provide a vehicle for full-spectrum skilled talent development. The services run the gamut, from reskilling existing employees working on legacy systems to adapt to new technologies, upskilling for technologies where a supply may not readily exist, entry-level graduates, and training veterans transitioning from the military. DISYS and Grand Circus bring the expertise and leadership clients need to close their talent and knowledge gaps in an optimal combination of price, retention, and upward mobility. Grand Circus has trained over 1,600 graduates since 2013 and delivered top outcomes in talent sourcing, training, and mentorship.

“The launch of our Total Talent Solution is a strategic imperative for us as an organization,” DISYS’ CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed said. “During these uncertain times and always, we are cognizant of the critical role we play in putting people back to work and delivering whole talent solutions for clients that exceed traditional staffing requirements. This new offering adds another piece to the puzzle—it’s one more capability we have to deepen and enhance client’s talent and knowledge needs. DISYS can fill both sides of the equation by creating a powerful combination of reskilling/upskilling existing employees working on legacy technologies with our technology experts creating a robust, cost-effective solution that drives top outcomes. Our Total Talent Solution does it all.”

The Total Talent Solution is one centralized package that takes the headaches and additional costs that can come with managing multiple partners and processes out of the equation. This allows organizations to maximize efficiency and productivity while driving top outcomes.

“Our new Total Talent Solution takes the stresses of filling talent gaps off of clients’ plates,” said Damien Rocchi, CEO and Co-Founder, Grand Circus. “We manage the entire process: from sourcing, on-boarding, training and mentorship, to deliver a streamlined experience customized to organizations’ specific needs, compliance requirements, and goals. Clients can trust that we're backed by industry-leading training outcomes including almost 90% in first time placements and 97% of students completing coursework."

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com .

About Grand Circus

Grand Circus is a learning institute that teaches high-demand technology skills and connects employers to exceptional talent. To date, more than 1,600 bootcamp graduates now work at over 350 companies across the Midwest. Grand Circus is one of ten Google for Startup North America tech hubs and partners with Facebook, Detroit at Work, National Council of Women in Technology, the Grand Rapids SmartZone and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation to advance our mission making a tech career universally accessible. For more information, visit www.grandcircus.co .