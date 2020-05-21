International Consulting Firm Cannaboss Advisors Announces the Launch of True North of Utah Dispensaries

/EIN News/ -- Cannaboss Advisors secured two pharmacy licenses and a medical cannabis cultivation license for True North



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannaboss Advisors, an international consulting firm specializing in licensing, operational guidance, expansion and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, announced the recent launch of True North of Utah dispensary brand Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary with locations in North Logan and South Ogden, Utah.

Cannaboss Advisors secured two pharmacy licenses out of 14 awarded and one medical cannabis cultivation out of eight for True North of Utah, a vertically integrated cannabis company.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see these dispensaries now open to patients after being a part of the process since the application stage,” stated Maxime Kot, director of licensing at Cannaboss Advisors.

The consulting agency serves license applicants and established operators in dispensary retail, cultivation, manufacturing, processing and other ancillary businesses.

“The medical cannabis industry is incredibly competitive in new markets like Utah. Cannaboss Advisors streamlined the entire licensing process and were integral to helping us build winning applications,” said Greta Brandt, president at True North of Utah.

Utah medical marijuana sales are expected to reach $25 to $35 million by 2022, according to Marijuana Business Daily projections with an initial patient pool of 11,000 in 2020.

Cannaboss Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services includes license application, post-license advisement, business launch and development, operations and sales analysis, multi-state expansion, merger and acquisition support, marketing services, and corporate formation and structuring for entrance and exit.

For information visit CannabossAdvisors.com.

About Cannaboss Advisors:

CannaBoss Advisors is an international cannabis business consulting firm providing strategic guidance for applicants and operators throughout all stages of growth, from license submission and launch to expansion and acquisition.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Cannaboss Advisors team brings more than thirty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including license application, post-license advisement, business launch and development, operations and sales analysis, multi-state expansion, merger and acquisition support, marketing services, and corporate formation and structuring for entrance and exit.

Cannaboss Advisors is located at 6710 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 210, in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit CannabossAdvisors.com or phone 480-531-1800, ext. 8.

