Horse Lake First Nation uses technology to share news with members

TREATY NO.8 TERRITORY, Alberta, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horse Lake First Nation (HLFN) is using a new app, developed by Edmonton-based developers Aivia Design and Technology Engineering , to share important community information with its over 1200 members.

Using the latest technology, the app lets HLFN administration communicate with its members through customized content such as news bulletins and videos, which instantly reach members’ phones through push notifications to their mobile devices. Members can provide feedback and other data back to administration through custom surveys and fillable forms.

“The app will be an invaluable tool in being able to effectively reach our community,” said Chief Ramona Horseman. “People want to be informed. With the app, we’re using technology that’s in their hands already to provide them with relevant information and news, as it happens.”

The app is available for immediate download for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Horse Lake First Nation

Horse Lake First Nation is headquartered near Hythe, Alberta. It is a party to Treaty No.8, and is a member of the Western Cree Tribal Council.

