Over a third of brokers expect COVID-19 to increase employer enthusiasm for voluntary benefits, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When asked whether COVID-19 will have a positive or negative impact on employer enthusiasm for voluntary benefits over the next 12 months, 39% of brokers surveyed in Eastbridge’s latest study, Broker Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary, believe employers will be more enthusiastic.

At the same time, brokers share a variety of concerns regarding the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on their voluntary business. Seventy-one percent of brokers expressed concern around a potential for reduced enrollment volume. Almost half of brokers feel COVID-19 will negatively impact voluntary enrollment participation.   

Brokers also shared their opinions on expected impacts to their ability to meet revenue targets, planned changes to voluntary enrollment plans, desired product modifications/plan offerings from carriers, and satisfaction with carrier responses to COVID-19.

Broker Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. 

Erin Marino emarino@eastbrige.com

