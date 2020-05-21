First A Place At Home Franchisees Hit CARE Pro Status
Grace Bradley (3rd from left) and Alex Caudill (4th from left)accepting awards at A Place At Home's First Annual Franchise Convention.
A Place At Home created CARE Track, a 5-step senior-focused development program, to provide franchisees with the tools to grow and develop their franchise.
We pride ourselves in the quality of care we provide AND the quality of caregivers we provide. Becoming a CARE Pro is validation that everything we’ve been doing is working.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home created CARE Track, a 5-step senior-focused development program, to provide franchisees with the education and tools to grow and develop their A Place At Home franchise. The final stage of CARE Track is Step 5: CARE Pro.
— George Bradley
New candidates enter CARE Track the minute they inquire about owning a franchise to determine Step 1: Are you CARE? Potential owners begin discussions with Jerod Evanich, President of A Place At Home. They take a free psychographic assessment to discover if they can measure up to A Place At Home’s top performers.
“We want to find owners that can keep up with the extraordinary franchisees we already have but more importantly, we want to make sure the candidate’s values align with our “We are CARE” philosophy,” said Jerod Evanich, President of A Place At Home.
After a franchise is awarded, Step 2: CARE Launch begins. From there Step 3: CARE Coaching rolls out. After some time, once their business is operating, they begin to shine in Step 4: We are CARE. The final stage of CARE Track is Step 5: CARE Pro.
Becoming a CARE Pro
A Place At Home was established in 2012 and began franchising its successful business model in 2017. After 3 years, A Place At Home is happy to announce its first official CARE Pro’s: Alex Caudill of A Place At Home – Scottsdale, Sun City, and Chandler and George and Grace Bradley of A Place At Home – South Denver.
These franchisees have qualified as CARE Pro’s because they have been in business for a full year offering a continuum of care services. Also, their revenues have exceeded $500,000 annually, they’ve grown to at least three office employees, and have excellent customer and employee satisfaction scores. They even won Best of Home Care Provider of Choice and/or Best of Home Care Employer of Choice by Home Care Pulse.
Dustin Distefano, CEO of A Place At Home, shared, “Owners that hit the CARE Pro milestone are in this for the long-term. They will become leaders in their market and will be positioned to build momentum over the next year.”
Alex and the Bradley’s will now begin working directly with Dustin on taking their business to the next level. They will have one-on-one access weekly to develop special projects such as developing staffing contracts, increasing additional service lines, and developing new payer sources. Dustin will also be on the ground with them during this time of growth. He will help ensure their infrastructure is strong to support the growth they are after in this next year. The goal is to triple their revenue by the end of their first CARE Pro year.
A Place At Home – Scottsdale, Sun City, and Chandler
After ten years as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, one of A Place At Home’s first CARE Pros, Alex Caudill, saw an opportunity to make a difference in the health sector. His military-taught values of duty, service, and self-sacrifice found new meaning when he became a franchisee of A Place At Home in 2018.
Alex understood how crucial the first 90-180 days were and how they could define the route his business took. Alex said, “Those first months were the hardest. I was on my own trying to get those first clients. It’s important to have a plan, execute on it, and always push forward. I never got content because being content breeds complacency. If you’re always moving forward and pushing towards your goals you’ll move past any hurdles.”
Alex said he didn’t anticipate owning a multi-million dollar business with over 100 employees within 15 months of being open. He said, “it’s a reflection of my team. This shows me the wheels are turning as they’re supposed to be. Our client and satisfaction scores are good because we’re providing good care. We follow through on what we say we’ll do, and if there’s an issue we fix things in a timely manner.”
A Place At Home – South Denver
About thirteen hours northeast of Alex’s location is the first A Place At Home franchise in South Denver. Owners, George and Grace Bradley were the first franchisees taking the leap with A Place At Home in 2017, and it’s paid off as they’ve now hit CARE Pro status.
The Bradleys started looking for different franchises that serve the senior population. They reviewed 5 or 6 different FDD’s and were ready to schedule a discovery day with another franchise but spoke with Jerod at A Place At Home. “Jerod chatted away with me about what A Place At Home had to offer. There were several things that I really liked but thought the different sources of income were a great idea. There are 4 other ways to make money not just in-home care.”
George said, “It’s an honor to hit CARE Pro status. We pride ourselves in the quality of care we provide AND the quality of caregivers we provide. Our customer and client satisfaction scores are extremely important to us and we work hard to keep communication open. Becoming a CARE Pro is validation that everything we’ve been doing is working.”
Do you measure up to our top performers?
Ideal franchise owners are tenacious business builders, goal-oriented, and have a deep commitment to success. Our unique, scalable, and proven senior-focused development program allows owners to hit the ground running. Do you think you have what it takes to be a CARE Pro? See how you measure up and take our psychographic assessment online.
