Hwy 55 Pomme de Terre bridge replacement near Barrett resumes June 1 (May 20, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Work resumes June 1 on Highway 55 at the Pomme de Terre River Bridge southeast of Barrett. The existing detour route on Highway 59 and Highway 27 will remain in place until the bridge is completed and the road reopens in August.

Because the bridge is out, local traffic cannot access Highway 55 from the Barrett side.

The bridge replacement was originally part of a resurfacing project that took place last year on Highway 55 between Barrett and the Grant/Douglas county line. Although the rest of the resurfacing project was completed in October, the bridge portion experienced delays due to de-watering issues, and MnDOT made the decision to suspend the work for the winter and re-evaluate the plan. Because the bridge had already been removed, the road had to remain closed.

The project was re-bid this spring and RR Schroeder Construction, Inc., of Glenwood, is the prime contractor. Visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy55 to learn more and to sign up for project email updates.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience and commitment to safety during the extended road closure. Motorists are urged to always drive with caution and reminded to never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

