Overnight Hwy 61 detour planned beginning May 26 near downtown Red Wing (May 21, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — Hwy 61 traffic near the Hwy 63/Eisenhower Bridge of Valor in Red Wing will be detoured from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 26 through May 29 and again on June 1 while crews remove the temporary Hwy 63 bridge over Hwy 61, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.

Hwy 61 in downtown Red Wing at the bridge will be detoured. Drivers will not be able to go under the Hwy 63 bridge.

People traveling across the Hwy 63 river bridge to downtown Red Wing will use the slip ramp and Third Street

People traveling across the river and using eastbound Hwy 61 will detour using Third Street, Plum Street, 7th Street W, 7th Street E and Hwy 292. People using Hwy 61 to come into Red Wing from the east will follow the route in reverse (see graphic below)

People traveling westbound on Hwy 61 to cross the bridge to Wisconsin will use the normal route of Hwy 61 to the signal at the buttonhook ramp

Nearby neighborhoods are likely to hear overnight construction noise. The Hwy 63/Eisenhower Bridge of Valor construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the former Hwy 63/Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp and Hwy 63 Bridge over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing, and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. Work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 20.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November, but construction work has continued on the new bridge with work on lighting and bridge aesthetics, as well as work on the pedestrian and bicycle path. Other work on the project in 2020 includes completion of the connecting roads on the Wisconsin side, demolition of the old river crossing, removal of the road that connected to the 1960 bridge and removal of a small temporary bridge over Hwy 61. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

Road work continues to be a critical service.

