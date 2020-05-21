I-90 rest areas near Jackson under construction starting in June (May 21, 2020)

Limited facilities will be available during reconstruction

MANKATO, Minn. – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 Des Moines River and Clear Lake Rest Areas near Jackson will be under construction in June but limited facilities including parking and portable toilets will be available to travelers during the one year reconstruction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Paving of the rest area parking lots will follow work on the building site in late 2021 or early 2022. The original building sites were constructed back in 1974 and 1975. The new facilities expected to be complete in June of 2021 will provide improvements including:

New energy efficient, ADA compliant buildings, picnic shelters and storage buildings

New site amenities, including accessible walking trails, children’s play area, fenced pet areas, landscaping and walkway lighting

Improved pedestrian and parking lot lighting

More space for truck parking to accommodate freight growth

Smoother pavement

The nearest I-90 eastbound rest area is at Blue Earth and the closest I-90 westbound rest area is at Adrian. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: www.mndot.gov/restareas.

Transportation continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###