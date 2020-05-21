Jean Danhong Chen Asserts that Immigrants Positively Impact US Economy and Society
Immigration law expert Jean Danhong Chen highlights immigration's positive influence on the economy will continue to outweigh any perceived drawbacks.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent developments due to coronavirus have exasperated unfounded concerns that immigration is hurting America, but Jean Danhong Chen’s insight as an expert indicates that immigration has nothing but positive outcomes for the United States economy and society.
Recent adjustments to United States immigration policies have created doubts as to whether the United States will continue to accept immigrants after the pandemic resolves. Last month, most immigration visas were suspended for a minimum of 60 days via President Trump’s executive order. These significant changes to United States immigration policy have raised questions in regard to the future of immigration in the country. However, expert Jean Danhong Chen asserts that immigration is not just beneficial, but essential to America’s economy and society.
Immigration from countries across the world (such as China) has always played a vital role in providing social and economic support to the United States. As the situation concerning the novel coronavirus unfolds in the coming months, Jean Danhong Chen asserts this truth will become increasingly apparent.
Chain and family-based migration deliver much-needed economic contributions to the nation. Immigrants provide necessary services in the American economy, account for significant economic growth, and play pivotal roles in many of the nation’s key industries. Their presence in the workforce is essential in sustaining the country’s financial wellbeing.
In the wake of the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, Jean Danhong Chen asserts that these advantageous byproducts of immigration will become even more indispensable. As the coronavirus situation unfolds in the coming year, chain and family-based migration will prove crucial in helping to rebuild the American economy.
About Jean Danhong Chen
Jean Danhong Chen is a leading expert in immigration law based currently out of San Jose, California. With more than two decades of experience in the field, she specializes in the sectors of immigration and naturalization law.
In 2003, she founded the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen, where she works alongside skilled attorneys to advocate for client interests and help them navigate the intricacies of the U.S. immigration system.
The attorneys at the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen are licensed across the country, in New York and California. Over the years, the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen has successfully processed more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals from across all 50 U.S. states.
For more information, please visit https://www.jeandanhongchen.com/
Jean Danhong Chen
Law Offices of Jean D. Chen
+1 888-499-5755
email us here