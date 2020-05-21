MicrobeRepel Safe Shield Antivirus Coating meets the EPA’s criteria for use against COVID-19
MicrobeRepel EPA registration number, #82972-1-88566, is on the EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for use Against SARS-CoV-2.
You can sanitize a surface so it's 99.99% germ and virus free, until the next customer touches the surface contaminating it once again, putting others in jeopardy. Think about it.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that businesses are starting to reopen in some states, it's time to think about how to reduce liability exposure when opening. It's imperative that businesses follow CDC and your state's governor's executive orders concerning all safety protocols. You must meet or exceed the recommended standards. These will often involve masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, and distancing.
Most businesses are wiping down and sanitizing surfaces to keep their employees and customers safe from COVID-19. Sanitizing and disinfecting are important, but are limited in effectiveness. You can sanitize a surface so it's 99.99% germ and virus free, until the next customer touches the surface contaminating it once again, putting others in jeopardy.
HMS announces MicrobeRepel Safe Shield Anti-Viral Coating that provides protection for 3-years. The MicrobeRepel package contains a product that meets the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel Coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. This EPA registration number, #82972-1-88566, is on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for use Against SARS-CoV-2. The EPA states that the products on this list are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on the fact that the product has: Demonstrated efficacy against a harder-to-kill virus; Qualified for the emerging viral pathogens claim; or Demonstrated efficacy against another human Coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.
MicrobeRepel Safe Shield Anti-Viral Coating Eliminates up to 99.99% of microbes and germs that cause COVID-19. It creates a durable bond to interior surfaces, hard and soft (fabric and carpeting), including ventilation systems. MicrobeRepel is stain and odor resistant and helps prevent: Microbes, including mold, mildew, bacteria, and viruses.
No need to disinfect hotel rooms, dining areas, locker rooms, fitness facilities, or classrooms on a daily or weekly basis, simply continue with your regular cleaning routine.
