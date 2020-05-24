How Steven Odzer Built Multiple Companies in His 30 Year Career in the Distribution Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Odzer is a successful distribution industry entrepreneur who belongs to the Economic Club, Supporter of the Republican Party, Member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Philanthropist. Still, he didn’t start as a CEO. Steven Odzer spent many years working his way up before becoming the successful entrepreneur he is today. He shares his incredible story.
“I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement,” he says proudly. When he started his first business, Steven Odzer sold products door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. Even as an entrepreneur on the rise, Steven Odzer didn’t neglect his education. He attended Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and moved to the Brooklyn College Scholars program. After his door to door business took off, Steven Odzer started selling supplies to food chain restaurants, and over time his clients transitioned to hospitals and nursing homes.
In 1999, after many years of hard work and growth, Steven Odzer’s latest company, a company that sold janitorial products, made it to the big leagues. Steven’s keen eye for business didn’t fail him as he was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the area of distribution in the year 2000.
Steven Odzer is now the CEO of YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. His new company has created new and exciting opportunities for him. The Vegas Golden Knights announced their partnership with BT Supplies West. Inc. and Steven Odzer orchestrated the deal. “As the official supply partner for the Vegas Golden Knights, Lifeguard will name the team’s outstanding new facility, the Lifeguard Arena in Hendersons,” Steven Odzer said. The terms of the partnership make the BT Supplies the exclusive supplier of the Vegas Golden Knights and other affiliated businesses.
Steven Odzer shows no signs of slowing down, and the distribution industry waits with excitement for his next move.
Caroline Hunter
