American International Holdings. Corp Acquires Controlling Interest in Online Career and Life Coaching Platform, LifeGuru.me

/EIN News/ -- Addison, TX, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink:AMIH)(the “Company”), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 51% interest in Life Guru, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“ Life Guru ”) from Global Career Networks Inc, a Delaware corporation (“ GCN ”), pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “ SPA ”).



Life Guru owns and is in the process of developing the website www.LifeGuru.me – a website dedicated to providing an online platform for a variety of life, executive, leadership and career coaches (collectively, “ Coaches ”) - to connect directly to their customers and clients to provide coaching and mentorship services. The LifeGuru.me website is currently in development and is anticipated to be fully launched on or before August 31, 2020.

Life Guru intends to initially generate revenues by (a) providing Coaches with access to its online platform at LifeGuru.me through the sale of monthly and yearly subscription packages, and (b) receiving a portion of the fees collected by the Coaches for individual client coaching sessions.

“It is no secret that the demand for life and other self-improvement coaches has grown in recent years,” commented Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of the Company, who continued, “Today, more and more individuals are taking extra steps to ensure that their mental health and well-being are being addressed. People look to these coaches as a way to be proactive about bettering themselves and are actively seeking creative ways to deal with life’s challenges. Society places a huge value on self-improvement, and because of this, the demand for these coaches is likely to grow to in the future.”

“The LifeGuru.me platform was created to address the many inefficiencies in the current market for life coaches,” said Michael Woloshin, founder of GCN and Co-Founder of Recruiter.com. “There is room for improvement in the market and we are going to deliver a state-of-the-art product to compete in this global industry. Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for coaches all over the world providing them with the ability to both attract and garner new clients, as well as better service existing clients,” further added Mr. Woloshin.

About Global Career Networks

Global Career Networks, Inc. is a provider of career solutions to one of the largest recruiter networks with exposure to over one-half million recruiters and millions of C-level executives. Global Career Networks is the parent holding company of the following subsidiaries providing consumer-based websites in the career space: Resumesending.com , ResumeCertified.org , JobAlerts.co , GCNStaffing.com , and GCNTechnology.com .

About American International Holdings Corporation

American International Holdings Corporation is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

About Life Guru

LifeGuru’s mission is to guide and empower people around the world to master their lives. Finding the right coach can have a life-changing, positive impact and should be available to everyone regardless of where they live in the world. LifeGuru plans to connect consumers via live 1:1 private sessions to a variety of skilled coaches. LifeGuru coaches will have diverse backgrounds; specializing in Career, Health and Well-being, Executive, Leadership, and Personal Transformational Life Coaching. All coaches will be rated by members to ensure a quality experience.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com