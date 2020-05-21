Glass Lewis Recommends GCP Applied Technologies Shareholders Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card “FOR” GCP Director Nominees

/EIN News/ -- Glass Lewis Recommends Voting “FOR” Randall Dearth, Clay Kiefaber, James Kirsch,

Armand Lauzon, Jr., Philip Mason and Danny Shepherd on the BLUE Proxy Card

Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Ratification of

Shareholder Rights Agreement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” the Company’s highly-qualified director nominees – Randall Dearth, Clay Kiefaber, James Kirsch, Philip Mason, Danny Shepherd and Armand Lauzon – on the BLUE proxy card in connection with the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on May 28, 2020. In addition, Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote “FOR” the ratification of the amended shareholder rights agreement.

In its report dated May 21, 2020, Glass Lewis noted the potential unintended consequences that could occur unless shareholders vote using the BLUE proxy card:1

“…given the extent of the change sought by Starboard, effectively targeting every other incumbent director besides the two it placed last year through the settlement, we are not convinced that support of Starboard's entire slate is either justified or advisable.”



“The two-card system that remains in place for this fight, together with the fact that approximately 33% of the shares outstanding (representing Starboard's and 40 North's combined ownership) will be voted using Starboard's proxy card, which could possibly equate to a much greater percentage of the votes cast, depending on voter turnout, make this a unique and special case. In our opinion, these factors present even more voting considerations for shareholders (and proxy advisors) to grapple with than the ordinary proxy contest. In our opinion, given the likely and potential ramifications of these factors, in this rare instance, we do not believe it is advisable for shareholders to vote for board change using the Dissident's proxy card. [emphasis added]”

In support of GCP’s Chief Executive Officer, Randy Dearth, Glass Lewis noted:

“… we see evidence in the Company's recent quarterly results and improved performance in 2019 which suggests that current management is addressing certain issues and achieving results, even if not as quickly as some shareholders might demand. In our view, current management does not appear to be a problem at this point, but more likely an integral part of the solution going forward.”

Commenting on the report, GCP issued the following statement:

We are pleased that Glass Lewis shares our belief that a majority of GCP’s nominees on the BLUE proxy card are best suited to support the continued execution of the Company’s strategy and that our CEO, Randy Dearth, has been a key contributor to our improved performance and is critical to the go-forward potential of the Company.

We further believe that Glass Lewis raises a significant and important concern about the unintended consequences of voting on the white Starboard proxy card and potentially allowing Starboard and 40 North to take creeping control of the Company. As such, Glass Lewis recognized the importance of shareholders’ voting “FOR” the ratification of the shareholder rights agreement.

We continue to strongly urge GCP shareholders to vote “FOR” ALL 10 of GCP’s highly qualified director nominees and are confident that, collectively, our refreshed, independent Board has helped drive enhanced performance, as demonstrated by our first quarter earnings results. GCP urges shareholders to protect the value of their investment by voting on the BLUE proxy card “FOR” ALL 10 of GCP’s nominees TODAY.

GCP reminds shareholders that every vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares they hold. The Company urges all shareholders to use the BLUE proxy card to vote “FOR” the Company’s ten highly-qualified and experienced director nominees TODAY.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

