Class D Audio Amplifier Market to Garner $4.92 Billion by 2026: At 8.4% CAGR

Rise in demand for smart consumer electronic, and increase in demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automotive sector augment the growth of the global class D audio amplifier market. Based on amplifier type, the mono-channel segment held the largest market share in 2018. By device the automotive infotainment segment would portray the fastest growth rate by 2026. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the market in 2018.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global class D audio amplifier market garnered $2.49 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.92 billion by 2026, witnessing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the changing market trends, key market players, major segments, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Growth in demand for smart consumer electronic, and high demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automotive sector are the two major factors driving the growth of the global class D audio amplifier market. However, high installation cost restrains the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, increase in popularity of IoT is expected to introduce new opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The class D audio amplifier market is segmented on the basis of amplifier type, device, end use, and region. On the basis of amplifier type, the market is categorized into mono-channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, 6-channel and others. The mono-channel segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share. On the other hand, the 2 channel segment is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of device, the class D audio amplifier market is divided into television sets, home audio systems, desktops & laptops, automotive infotainment systems, and others. The television sets segment garnered more than one-fourth of the market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the automotive infotainment systems segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% in between 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the class D audio amplifier market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia-pacific region generated maximum share accounting for nearly one-third of the market, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. On the other hand, region across LAMEA is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research are Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG,On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments and Toshiba Corporation, and ROHM Semiconductors.

