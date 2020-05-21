Dianetics Celebrates 70 Years of Empowering People to Take Control of Their Own Mental Health

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health first rolled off the presses this month, 70 years ago, on May 9, 1950. Today is available in 50 languages.

L. Ron Hubbard, author and humanitarian

Chairman and historian of the L. Ron Hubbard Foundation Mr. Bill Runyon holds up an original copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health from 1950, along with the more familiar – and more colorful - current edition.