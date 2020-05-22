Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Steven Odzer Accepts Award on Behalf of His Late Father Seymour Odzer

Steven Odzer Henderson

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Odzer family received the highest honor when Yehoshua Ben Tzvi Hakohain Odzer was awarded an award. “I am honored to be able to accept this award for my father’s work,” Steven Odzer said on December 15, 2019, at the Ahavas Torah Center’s celebration of 8 Years of Torah and Community Growth Gala. Seymour Odzer received the lifetime achievement award for his work in the Jewish community.

Steven Odzer couldn’t hold his excitement as he stepped up to accept the award. Many members of the Odzer family attended the gala and sat in the front row, clapping as Steven Odzer stepped on the podium. Steven Odzer himself has a strong connection to the Ahavas Torah Center. “I feel that this community represents the finest that people can achieve through hard work and dedication, and I’m proud to be a supporter of this great cause.”

Growing up, Steven Odzer learned many things from his father, and he applied his advice for the rest of his life. “My father taught me to surround myself with important people. I get my inspiration from the business connections I make. Two of my partners are billionaires, and I stay involved with the Republic Jewish Coalition. I recently joined the Economic Club, where I have been able to meet some of the most successful business leaders in the world,” Steven Odzer said.

With over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry, Steven Odzer has made a name for himself in the field. Steven Odzer has led as CEO of many successful companies such as Paper Pro Inc., GlobalSupplyNet.com, and YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Steven Odzer wouldn’t be the man he is today without the encouragement of his father. Seymour Odzer supported his son from the very beginning when he started his first business at the age of 18.

Steven Odzer will continue to honor the work his dad did for the Ahavas Torah Center. Odzer hopes to continue the great work of the Ahavas Torah Center in Nevada. Steven Odzer splits his time between Henderson, NV, and New York.

The Ahavas Torah Center’s Jewish learning and community outreach programs do great things for the community. Those interested in supporting the Ahavas Torah Center can visit www.atcdinner.com to learn more and make a donation. These contributions are tax-free, and there are also opportunities to place an ad in the Ahavas Torah Center’s journal.

When he’s not growing his businesses and making a difference in the community, Steven Odzer likes to run around after his grandchildren.



