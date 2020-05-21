New MDOT GIS map shows flooding impacts on state and local roads across Gladwin, Midland, and Saginaw counties

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT trunklines through Gladwin, Midland, and Saginaw counties have been closed due to flooding. - Currently, more than 20 state trunkline and local agency bridges will require inspection and repairs before reopening to traffic. - MDOT has developed an interactive GIS map tracking road impacts for both state trunklines and local agencies.

May 20, 2020 – To better assist the public as changes and road impacts continue to evolve, the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) GIS Unit has developed an interactive map listing all road closures related to flooding impacting the region, primarily in Gladwin, Midland, and Saginaw counties. This geographic information system (GIS) map includes closures for state trunklines (I, M and US routes) and local roads, and will continue to provide updated road impacts until all flooding concerns subside.

At this time, more than 20 state trunkline and local agency bridges have been impacted by flooding and will require extensive inspections prior to reopening to the public. Many bridges have also suffered damage that will need to be repaired before reopening. MDOT will continue to monitor several high-water situations impacting roadways and bridges across the area.

"We can't expect to see many of these bridges reopen in the next week," said MDOT Bay Region Engineer Robert Ranck, Jr. "However, our department is already establishing emergency contracts to begin inspections and repairs to structures as soon as water levels recede enough to allow that work. These efforts are underway, and we will continue to expedite this work safely and efficiently."

"We appreciate the swift action of our first responders and MDOT staff who have worked to safely close impacted roads across our region," said MDOT Bay Region Bridge Engineer Paul Schiefer. "We're asking the public to continue to follow any safety advisories issued and respect any road barricades you may encounter. Under no circumstances should anyone drive or walk around any barricades during these flooding concerns."

MDOT is expecting more closures as water levels continue to rise through Saginaw County and is moving additional temporary barricades from other MDOT facilities and local road commissions to help stage those closures once necessary.

On May 19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County, helping to ensure federal aid availability for areas impacted by flooding.

ESSENTIAL WORK: Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.