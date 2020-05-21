North American Partners in Anesthesia provides anesthesia services at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, expanding its clinical partnership with RWJBarnabas Health and New Jersey footprint

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, has expanded its clinical partnership with RWJBarnabas Health to provide anesthesia services at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Monmouth South), a fully accredited acute care hospital located in Lakewood, New Jersey. Monmouth South and its sister hospital, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, where NAPA has provided anesthesia for more than ten years, are affiliates of RWJBarnabas Health. With this new relationship, NAPA continues to strengthen its presence in the Monmouth market as it grows its footprint in New Jersey.



“We welcome Monmouth South and the anesthesia clinicians there who are joining our NAPA family and look forward to serving the residents of Ocean and Monmouth Counties with NAPA’s singularly patient-focused perioperative care. Anesthesia clinicians at Monmouth South annually deliver anesthesia in four anesthetizing locations and share NAPA’s commitment to superior patient safety and surgeon satisfaction,” said Jay Lee, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA’s New Jersey and New York Regions.

“In conducting due diligence for a new anesthesia services provider, we were impressed by NAPA’s leadership and innovation in areas that drive safety and quality improvement through robust data reporting and analysis,” says Frank J. Vozos, MD, FACS, Executive Vice President, RWJBarnabas Health, Chief Executive, Monmouth South. “NAPA’s patient and surgeon satisfaction programs, along with tighter integration with their regional clinical and business leaders, will add value to our relationship. NAPA is a federally listed Patient Safety Organization (PSO), which can help us potentially reduce readmissions and support our mission to provide high-quality healthcare services to our community.”

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NAPA leveraged its national footprint to bring in anesthesia clinicians from several states to aid the efforts of Monmouth South in their fight against this global pandemic. Nora Branconi, Regional Vice President of Operations for NAPA’s New Jersey and New York Regions, and Trent Walter, MBA, MSN, CRNA, Vice President, Business Operations of Virginia, led this smooth coordination effort with NAPA clinicians and Monmouth South administration. This clinical collaboration has not only been valuable in focusing resources to serve both the patients and the community but also allows clinicians from other states to gain firsthand clinical experience on how to fight against COVID after their home sites.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving nearly 3 million patients annually in more than 500 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.