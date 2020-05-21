New ‘Scribd Perks’ Provides Unparalleled Access to Premium Entertainment and Education Content, Including Cinedigm’s CONtv + Comics

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s most fascinating library just got even better! In addition to millions of e-books, audiobooks, and magazines, Scribd subscribers will now get free access to music, movies, documentaries, comics, educational games, and more through “Scribd Perks,” including Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) CONtv + Comics. Scribd Perks offers complimentary subscriptions to a curated selection of partner apps including Pandora, TuneIn, Peak - Brain Training, CuriosityStream, CONTV + Comics, FarFaria, and MUBI. Premium access to these services is now available for all Scribd subscribers at no additional cost.



“With millions of people around the world continuing to shelter in place, having access to different forms of enrichment is more important than ever before,” said Trip Adler, CEO and co-founder of Scribd. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with leading consumer brands to offer a more accessible way for people to easily stay informed, entertained, and connected. Scribd is designed to help people explore the world’s best content, and now, with the launch of our new Scribd Perks platform, there’s even more premium content to discover.”

Scribd Perks partners include:

Pandora Plus : Ad-Free Music and Podcasts, Personalized Just for You

The best music and podcast listening experience gets even better. Enjoy ad-free personalized music stations based on your favorite artists, songs, and genres, replay tracks, listen to stations offline, discover top podcasts, and more.



TuneIn Premium : Live Sports, Commercial-Free News, Music, and Podcasts

Hear every NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL game with no blackouts. Commercial-free news from top networks like MSNBC, CNBC, and FOX News Talk. 50+ channels of commercial-free music for every mood and activity. Plus less ads on 100K live radio stations and all your favorite podcasts.



Peak - Brain Training : Brain Games and Training

The number one brain training app with over 50 million users across the world. Through Peak, you can push your cognitive skills, train harder, and use your time better with fun, stimulating games and workouts.



CuriosityStream : Binge-worthy Documentaries and Series

Explore your passions, discover new ones, or just indulge your inner geek with thousands of original and hand-selected series, specials and shorts covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs, and so much more.



CONtv + Comics : Movies, Comics and More

Enjoy unlimited access to CONtv’s curated programming roster of enigmatic and eclectic pop culture movies and television series. In addition, gain access to almost 10,000 digital comic book issues from top publishers such as IDW, Valiant, Dynamite Entertainment, and many others.



FarFaria : Read Aloud Story Books for Kids

A reading app that offers thousands of illustrated books for children ages 1-9. With unlimited access to a curated library and new titles published every week, FarFaria keeps kids engaged and learning.



MUBI : Stream Hand-picked Cinema

A curated streaming service that offers an ever-changing collection of hand-picked films. Stream beautiful, interesting, incredible movies — a new one, every single day. Every movie on MUBI is carefully chosen, so you spend less time searching for great films and more time watching them.



Scribd’s mission is to change the way the world reads. We have been at the forefront of the bundling movement by bringing together documents, e-books, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more into one reading subscription. With these new partnerships and the launch of Scribd Perks, we are excited to expand on our bundling model and continue to diversify and improve our content offering for subscribers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM:

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SCRIBD:

Scribd is the unlimited reading subscription that offers access to the best books, audiobooks, news and magazine articles, documents and more. Scribd is available across iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers, and hosts more than 100 million readers across the globe every month. For more, visit www.scribd.com and follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram.

