Guggenheim Securities Hires Clio Crespy to Expand Energy Investment Banking Group in Houston

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Clio Crespy will join the firm as a Managing Director in the firm’s Energy Investment Banking group. Mrs. Crespy will commence work at Guggenheim in August.



Mrs. Crespy brings more than a decade of investment banking experience, having worked on a broad array of strategic advisory and corporate finance transactions across the Energy sector. She joins Guggenheim most recently from Evercore, where she was a Managing Director in the Energy investment banking group. Prior to Evercore, Mrs. Crespy worked in BNP Paribas’ advisory practice in both Paris and New York. She began her career at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. on the finance and private sector development team. Mrs. Crespy was also named on the Oil & Gas Investor’s “Forty Under 40” list in 2017.

“We are pleased to welcome Clio to our energy team,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “The breadth and depth of Clio’s experience in advising energy companies on complex matters will make her a great addition to our franchise and will enhance our ability to continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

Mrs. Crespy earned an M.A. in Finance and Strategy, cum laude, from Sciences Po Paris, France. She will be based in Guggenheim’s Houston office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

