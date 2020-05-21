EIS Names Dr. Mark Boxer to Board of Directors

An internationally recognized innovator and technologist, the former Cigna senior executive has over 25-years’ experience with healthcare technology, analytics, and digital leadership

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS, a global provider of digital insurance platforms and core systems, today announced the appointment of insurance C-suite veteran Dr. Mark Boxer to the board of directors. Boxer is an internationally recognized innovator and technologist with more than twenty-five years of experience in healthcare technology, analytics, and digital leadership. He also is considered an expert in behavioral economics and using IoT devices to improve health and wellness.



Boxer previously served as executive vice president, and global chief information and digital officer for Cigna, one of the largest global health-services companies. He also has held senior executive positions for Anthem; Xerox; and HP, where he began his career.

Boxer currently is a director with property & casualty insurer Grange Insurance, where he chairs the governance committee. In addition, he has served as an independent director for Aprimo, provider of CRM software, FinishMaster, distributor of automotive parts and industrial paints, and Audax Health, a digital engagement company. He served on the board of Cigna Ventures, a venture capital fund that works closely with health care entrepreneurs, and as an advisor to private equity firms Parthenon Capital and Health Enterprise Partners, which invest in healthcare services and information technology companies.

“We are delighted to have Mark join our board of directors,” said Alec Miloslavsky, EIS’ chief executive officer, “Mark brings a wealth of insight, experience, and knowledge from his decades of executive leadership in insurance to EIS. His strategic guidance and commitment to industry innovation will be a tremendous help as EIS grows its coretech platform and expands its footprint in global markets.”

Boxer earned doctorates in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina, and global public health from Arizona Health Sciences. He also holds master’s degrees in information systems and finance, as well as bachelor’s degrees in physics and engineering.

“The insurance industry is under unprecedented pressure to embrace digital transformation and the ecosystem distribution model, and no other insurance technology provider is as well-positioned to support those changes as EIS,” Boxer said. “EIS is recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for P&C core platforms as well as Life insurance policy administration systems , and the company is well-positioned to help insurers in all lines of business to innovate and thrive. I’m honored by the opportunity to contribute to EIS’s success.”

