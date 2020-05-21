Hand Sanitizer Market Size Worth USD 1.96 Billion by 2026; Rising Awareness Regarding Hygiene Practices to Boost Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are SC Johnson, CVS Health, Unilever, Henkel, RB, Bacardi, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, PROCTOR & GAMBLE PHC, and more players profiled in hand sanitizer market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand sanitizer market is set to gain impetus from the rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene practices amongst the masses. Besides, the initiatives of various manufacturers to develop new hand sanitizers equipped with a wide range of benefitting ingredients, such as tea oil and aloe vera would affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Form (Foam, Gel, and Liquid), Type (Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Retail Channels, and Others), End-User (Schools, Restaurants, Hospitals, Household Purpose, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the hand sanitizer market stood at USD 1.22 billion 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.





Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affect the market soon?

Will the sales of hand sanitizers surge on account of rising guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and similar other agencies?

What are the growth drivers and trends of the market?

How are the reputed companies trying to engage the consumers’ attention to surge sales?

Which region is expected to dominate the market by generating the highest revenue?





Drivers & Restraints- Hand Sanitizer Market

Urgent Need to Prevent Coronavirus Infection will Skyrocket Demand

The present situation is highly disturbing as the coronavirus infection is spreading like wildfire across the globe. To prevent the spread of such diseases, proper hand cleaning practices are very essential. The increasing demand for personal care products is opening door to new opportunities for hand sanitizer manufacturers.

In addition to that, the governments and regulatory bodies of numerous countries are implementing laws and guidelines to make people aware about the importance of maintaining hand hygiene. The rising development of infrastructures, such as residences, restaurants, hotel, hospitals, schools, and colleges would bolster the hand sanitizer market growth during the forthcoming years. However, the increasing availability of substitute products, such as oils, shampoos, and soaps may hamper the market growth.



Segment- Hand Sanitizer Market

Gel Segment to Lead Stoked by its Ability to Effectively Kill Germs

Based on product form, the market is categorized into liquid, foam, and gel. Amongst these, the gel segment procured 45.31% hand sanitizer market share in 2018 and is likely to lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to its ability to provide more germ protection, unlike the other forms. Coupled with this, gel hand sanitizers are easy to spread on the palms. It thus, helps in cleaning the fingers and palms altogether. The liquid and foam segment would also showcase considerable growth backed by their ability to dry hands quickly. They also prevent leakages of solutions on the floor.



Regional Analysis- Hand Sanitizer Market

Presence of Reputed Manufacturing Companies to Favor Growth in North America

North America generated USD 464.51 million in terms of revenue in 2018 and is set to dominate in the near future. It would occur on account of the presence of a large number of renowned manufacturing companies in Canada and the U.S. Europe is expected to grow significantly because of the existence of several prominent medical facilities in Italy, France, and Spain. Apart from this, the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in these countries has adversely affected the masses. This has further resulted in the extensive usage of hand sanitizers. Asia Pacific is currently experiencing rapid growth fueled by the rising demand for personal care products from the developing nations, such as China and India. The market growth in the Middle East and Africa will be mainly driven by the increasing number of awareness campaigns regarding cleanliness and hygiene amongst the populaces by the governments.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Organic Sanitizers to Meet the Growing Demand

Numerous small, medium, and large companies are looking forward to innovate their products in terms of quality. They are also engaging in creating eye-catching bottles and sachets to attract the consumers and gain more sales. Owing to the popular trend of using organic products, some of them are aiming to intensify competition by infusing the sanitizers with such ingredients.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the hand sanitizer manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)

Proctor & Gamble (U.S.)

Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.)

Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

CVS Health (U.S.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Other prominent players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Below are two of the most recent industry developments:

May 2020: Surf’s Up Bath Co., a manufacturer of 100% vegan bath products, along with its sister brand named Little Bath Co., introduced its latest alcohol-based hand sanitizer owing to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company also mentioned that approximately 1,000 bottles of the same will be donated to One805, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the first responders.

May 2020: ITC, a multinational conglomerate company based in Kolkata, unveiled its new hand sanitizer sachets under the brand name Savlon. These are priced at 50 paise per sachet. With the launch of this product, ITC fulfilled its goal to solve the issues of availability, affordability, and accessibility. It was developed with the support of Givaudan, a fragrance and flavour manufacturer based in Switzerland.





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis by Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Protective Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





