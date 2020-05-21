Envision Solar Opens New International Market with First Canadian Order

EV ARC™ 2020 Delivered to First Municipal Customer North of the U.S. Border

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media today announced the first Canadian order for the Company’s EV ARC™ solar-powered charging infrastructure product, expanding global reach. EV ARC™ units are already deployed in the U.S., Brazil, Spain and The Caribbean.



“Canada is the 10th fastest electric vehicle adopter in the world and is poised for continued growth,” said Envision Solar’s CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Uniquely, our products work anywhere they have access to the sky and this first Canadian order is consistent with our global growth plan.”

The Canadian government launched a 3-year, C$300 million EV rebate program one year ago, in May 2019. The first-come-first-served fund was nearly half depleted only 8 months into the program. Transport Canada noted that more than $134 million in rebates had been issued to 33,000 Canadians by January 2020. In 2019, EV sales made up 3% of Canadian vehicle sales, a year-over-year increase of 50%. Goals set last year have electric cars at 10% of all light-duty vehicle sales by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Carol Levey

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

alyson@bdpr.com, carol@bdpr.com

310 456 7151

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

516 222 2560

ir@coreir.com

www.coreir.com